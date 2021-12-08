Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.54) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.13 ($8.01).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.43 ($6.11) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

