Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

