Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $5,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.