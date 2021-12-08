Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.