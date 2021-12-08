FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.54.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $631.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.