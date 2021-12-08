Truist Securiti Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE:NSA opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

