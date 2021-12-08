TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of T opened at C$29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.71 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.25. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$24.93 and a 52-week high of C$30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

