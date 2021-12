Envista (NYSE:NVST) versus Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Critical Survey

Envista (NYSE:NVST) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Envista alerts:

Envista has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envista and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 2 2 0 2.50 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Envista presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Envista.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 13.02% 9.52% 5.54% Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envista and Item 9 Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.28 billion 2.93 $33.30 million $2.08 19.94 Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.19 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Envista beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Kerr, Metrex, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.