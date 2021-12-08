Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($131.95) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($132.61) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($128.80).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,223 ($109.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The firm has a market cap of £127.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,803 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,529.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.