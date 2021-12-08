Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.08. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

