Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

