Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.