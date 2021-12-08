Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $130.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.22 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $540.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $708.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $759.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

BILL stock opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.46 and its 200-day moving average is $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $1,311,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,624 shares of company stock valued at $139,938,284. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bill.com by 116.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

