The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $232.00

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 234.90 ($3.11). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 16,591 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £84.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.44.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($55,695.53). Also, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.98), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($60,727.03).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

