Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $11.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 13,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.