Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $963.84

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.84 ($12.78) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.67). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.67), with a volume of 361 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 953.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 963.84. The stock has a market cap of £106.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

