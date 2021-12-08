Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.17

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.17 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.75). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 5,978,706 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Martin McAdam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,752.15).

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

