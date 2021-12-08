fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

