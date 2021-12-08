BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGSF by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

