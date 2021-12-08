Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTU. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE BTU opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

