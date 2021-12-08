William Blair Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $66.00 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.98 on Monday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after buying an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

