FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $7.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45. BRP has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 1.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

