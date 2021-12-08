Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

NYSE:LSI opened at $141.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

