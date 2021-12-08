PVH Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $104.45 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.