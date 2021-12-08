FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Increased by Analyst

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ZWS opened at $36.82 on Monday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

