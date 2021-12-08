Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.72.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

