Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to “Buy”

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s already-completed acquisitions including Pine Run Midstream and Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand operations. Also, its arm signed a joint venture contract with SHV Energy to boost its production capacity. The company disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debts, and has been paying out regular dividends and raising the same to add shareholder value for 34 straight years. In the past year, the stock has outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. It is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues in domestic and international activities. Any delay in completing capital projects is an added woe.”

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.