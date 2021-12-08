BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. However, the integrated firm expects its refining margin to drop in the December quarter due to seasonal demand. Also, the firm’s balance sheet has more debt exposure than the industry. BP expects high maintenance activities to hurt its bottom line.”

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP (BP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.