Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $99.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $80.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

