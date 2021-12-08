Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $60.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of HGV opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

