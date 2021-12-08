Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $12.56 on Monday. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

