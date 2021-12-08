Zacks: Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

