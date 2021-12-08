Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.88

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.88 and traded as high as C$32.08. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$31.70, with a volume of 15,626,108 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.29.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.88.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.