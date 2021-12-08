JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OCDGF opened at $21.73 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

