Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

