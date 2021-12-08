Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:LNNNY opened at $3.62 on Monday. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

