Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

