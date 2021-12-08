Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.
Shares of HOV stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
