Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

