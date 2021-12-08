Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.60).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.81) on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 745.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,250.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.42.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

