Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 282

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 282 ($3.74) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.12) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.26).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 152.60 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.82).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

