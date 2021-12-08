Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,315,572 shares of company stock worth $92,706,571. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

