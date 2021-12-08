Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday.

LON TXP opened at GBX 104 ($1.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.19. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 75.10 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of £219.16 million and a P/E ratio of 346.67.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

