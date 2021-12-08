Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €102.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €102.00 ($114.61) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.40 ($116.18).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €90.08 ($101.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($99.06) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($131.73). The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.28.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.