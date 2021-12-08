$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $226.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.32 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $783.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE PDS opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $445.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

