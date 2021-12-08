Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WYNN opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

