JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Overweight

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOCJY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Iochpe-Maxion stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $365.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

