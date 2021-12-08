DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Underweight at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 186.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 179.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.57.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.