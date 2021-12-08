Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

