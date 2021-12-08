Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

EPD opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

