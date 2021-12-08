36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KRKR stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

