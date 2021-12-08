LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.03

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $9.82. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 260,679 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $834.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

